SC asks govt to simplify modalities of COVID-19 death certificates; reserves judgement on ex-gratia compensation

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : June 21, 2021 22:58:27 IST

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to simplify the modalities under which the death of a person can be attributed to the coronavirus. The apex court observed that it would be simpler if all deaths post COVID-19 diagnosis were registered under COVID deaths, irrespective of co-morbidities.

The court also reserved its judgment on the section of the plea seeking an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who succumbed to the virus. The Centre in its affidavit pointed out that ex-gratia payment for COVID-19 related deaths maybe outside the remit of the assistance announced under the Disaster Management Act since the pandemic is not a one-time disaster.

The affidavit also qualified its submissions by clarifying that it is not their case that they lack sufficient funds, but that they would rather deploy the funds for a more "holistic" approach, reports Ashmit Kumar.