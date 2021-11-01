Sanjeevani: The tale of ANMs braving the odds in hot desert to continue COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Network18 and Federal Bank’s vaccine awareness campaign 'Sanjeevani a shot of life' brings the extraordinary story of ANM Anita and Renu, who are posted right at the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer district.

They walk miles in the desert every day. When Anit's baby gets hungry, she sits on the hot desert sand and nurses the baby whereas Renu uncontrollable diabetes and painful kidney stone don't deter her from carrying out the immunisation campaign.

