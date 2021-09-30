Sanjeevani takes physically compromised elderly couple to vaccination centre

Network18 and Federal Bank's COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign, 'Sanjeevani - a shot of life', has been creating awareness and promoting vaccinations in some of the worst affected districts in India. But what about those who cannot reach vaccination centres? Sanjeevani's team on the ground not only counselled and convinced one such couple who were physically compromised but also took them to the vaccination centre and got them vaccinated against the deadly disease.

Watch the video for more.