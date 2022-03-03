Sanjeevani salutes Matilda's perseverance to get Odisha's tribal people vaccinated against COVID-19

Vaccine hesitancy has been a serious issue in remote regions of India. The task before healthcare workers becomes even harder when they have to convince tribal populations to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Network18 and federal bank's vaccine awareness campaign, Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life, caught up with Odisha's Matilda Kullu, an Asha worker, who showed remarkable perseverance to ensure her village was protected against coronavirus.
Watch the accompanying video for more.
Catch all stock market updates here