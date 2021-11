With India vaccinating over 70 percent of its population with one dose of the COVID vaccine, the key question now is, are vaccinations helping with the revival of the pandemic battered economy? Network18 and Federal Bank's vaccine awareness campaign, Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life met folk musicians in Rajasthan whose lives had come to a standstill after the lockdowns.

With India vaccinating over 70 percent of its population with one dose of the COVID vaccine, the key question now is, are vaccinations helping with the revival of the pandemic battered economy? Network18 and Federal Bank's vaccine awareness campaign, 'Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life' met folk musicians in Rajasthan whose lives had come to a standstill after the lockdowns.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.