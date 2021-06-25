  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Healthcare

‘Sanjeevani Ki Gaadis’ travel to Dakshina Kannada to create COVID-19 vaccine awareness

Updated : June 25, 2021 14:05:57 IST

Under ‘Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life’ initiative by Network18 and Federal Bank CSR ‘Sanjeevani Ki Gaadis’ are travelling across every village in five worst COVID-19 affected districts in India.

The vans called ‘Sanjeevani Ki Gaadis’ go from village to village to create awareness about vaccination against COVID-19. The vehicle was launched on World Health Day by Sonu Sood, the campaign ambassador.

The initiative’s NGO partners explain to the rural populace the importance and benefits of vaccination and how everyone can get themselves registered online for the jab.

They also tackle vaccine hesitancy in the rural areas by answering their questions and dispelling any myths and misconceptions they may have.

Here’s an update from the Sanjeevani Ki Gaadi in Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka.

Watch the accompanying video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement