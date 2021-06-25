‘Sanjeevani Ki Gaadis’ travel to Dakshina Kannada to create COVID-19 vaccine awareness

VIDEOS

Updated : June 25, 2021 14:05:57 IST

Under ‘Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life’ initiative by Network18 and Federal Bank CSR ‘Sanjeevani Ki Gaadis’ are travelling across every village in five worst COVID-19 affected districts in India.

The vans called ‘Sanjeevani Ki Gaadis’ go from village to village to create awareness about vaccination against COVID-19. The vehicle was launched on World Health Day by Sonu Sood, the campaign ambassador.

The initiative’s NGO partners explain to the rural populace the importance and benefits of vaccination and how everyone can get themselves registered online for the jab.

They also tackle vaccine hesitancy in the rural areas by answering their questions and dispelling any myths and misconceptions they may have.

Here’s an update from the Sanjeevani Ki Gaadi in Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka.