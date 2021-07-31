Sanjeevani ki Gaadi: Vaccine awareness campaign against COVID-19 reaches Indore

VIDEOS

Updated : July 31, 2021 18:46:22 IST

Sanjeevani ki Gaadi has now reached the Vindhyas, the traditional boundary between north and south India. Historically known as Malwa, this region now falls in Madhya Pradesh.

For 50 days, Sanjeevani ki Gaadi has been travelling to remote villages in the country to spread awareness about the COVID-19 vaccination.

It is part of the Network 18 and Federal Bank’s initiative Sanjeevani a shot of life to create vaccine awareness. The campaign has now reached the Indore district of central India.