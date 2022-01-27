Sanjeevani Ki Gaadi: Creates vaccine awareness against COVID-19 in Amritsar, Punjab

Network18 and Federal Bank's campaign, Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life, an initiative to create vaccine awareness against COVID-19, had been going from village to village in Amritsar district in Punjab. As part of the campaign, five Sanjeevani Ki Gaadis were travelling across 5 of the worst COVID affected districts in India and our teams on the ground were helping people understand the importance and benefits of vaccination. This is crucial in a state that is battling vaccine hesitancy against the deadly virus.
Watch the accompanying video for more details.