Imagine losing a mother, a brother and a child to COVID-19 all in a span of 3 months. The pandemic has taken many lives and many more will succumb to the deadly disease if they do not vaccinate against COVID-19. Network18 and Federal Bank's vaccine awareness campaign – Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life - brings up this tragic story from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

Imagine losing a mother, a brother and a child to COVID-19 all in a span of 3 months. The pandemic has taken many lives and many more will succumb to the deadly disease if they do not vaccinate against COVID-19. Network18 and Federal Bank's vaccine awareness campaign – Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life - brings up this tragic story from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.