Sanjeevani Initiative: Meet Nashik's social worker Nitin Gaikar, a Sanjeevani champion

From Asha workers in villages to doctors in cities the healthcare system would have collapsed had it not been for India’s frontline health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are many others who have also come forward like Nitin Gaikar from Maharashtra’s Nashik district - a social worker who is a Sanjeevani champion. Network18 and Federal Bank’s COVID vaccine awareness campaign, Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life, caught up with him in Girnare town.