videos | IST

Sanjeevani Initiative: Meet Nashik's social worker Nitin Gaikar, a Sanjeevani champion

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
From Asha workers in villages to doctors in cities the healthcare system would have collapsed had it not been for India’s frontline health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are many others who have also come forward like Nitin Gaikar from Maharashtra’s Nashik district - a social worker who is a Sanjeevani champion. Network18 and Federal Bank’s COVID vaccine awareness campaign, Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life, caught up with him in Girnare town.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.
First Published:  IST
