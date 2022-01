Five Sanjeevani ki Gaadis were travelling across 5 of the worst COVID-19 affected districts in India. The vans were going from village to village and our teams on the ground were helping people understand the importance and benefits of vaccination.

Network18 and Federal Bank’s vaccine awareness campaign Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life, brings this ground report from a remote village in Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.