Network18 and Federal Bank's campaign, Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life, has been spreading vaccine awareness against COVID-19 across the country. Focused on 5 of the worst affected districts, 5 Sanjeevani vans travelled to more than 562 villages and made over 2.5 lakh people more aware about the importance and benefits of vaccinating themselves. Importantly, the campaign also reached out to help frontline workers.