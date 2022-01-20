Sanjeevani Initiative: COVID-19 vaccination drive in naxal belts of Chhattisgarh

From Asha workers in villages to doctors in cities, the healthcare system would have collapsed had it not been for India’s frontline health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Network18 and Federal Bank’s COVID vaccine awareness campaign, Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life, meets Dr Bhuneshwar Verma, who along with his team, walked through the naxal infested terrain of Chhattisgarh, crossing rivers to spread awareness on COVID-19 and vaccinate the tribal in the region.
Watch the accompanying video for more details.