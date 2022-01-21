Sanjeevani Initiative: COVID-19 vaccination drive in MP’s tribal district

During the COVID-19 pandemic, children too have played an important role in creating awareness in the remote district of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh. The health department hit a dead end as no one was willing to take the jab. They then trained Saathiyas, who are adolescent volunteers and urged them to convince the Adivasi population.

Network18 and Federal Bank’s vaccine awareness campaign – Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life – brings up this story from Adivasi district - Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh.

