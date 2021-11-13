Sanjeevani: India owes vaccination success to ANMs

Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) are the backbone of India's massive vaccination programme. And credit goes to these women for helping India cross the one billion vaccinations landmark. Many of them are young women in their 20s who were recruited during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic when cases were soaring every day.
Network18 and Federal Bank's vaccine awareness campaign, Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life, met three such young ANMs who have been posted in Jodhpur city in Rajasthan and have been working tirelessly without taking a single day off.
