Himachal Pradesh has been one of the more fortunate states in India where hesitancy to vaccinate against COVID-19 has been very low, yet, initially there were myths and rumours that had spread. Recently, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of a priest, who persuaded people to get vaccinated. Network18 and Federal Bank's vaccine awareness campaign, Sanjeevani - a Shot of Life, brings this story from the remote district of Lahaul and Spiti.