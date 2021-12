Recently Himachal Pradesh became India's first state where 100 percent of its eligible population had taken the first dose. So, what has been the impact on the state's economy after this herculean feat? Network18 and Federal Bank's vaccine awareness campaign Sanjeevani - a shot of life, gets a ground report.

One of the main goals of vaccinating against COVID-19 is to ensure that the economy bounces back to normal.

