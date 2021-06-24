Sanjeevani: Creating COVID-19 vaccine awareness in Punjab

VIDEOS

Updated : June 24, 2021 14:42:00 IST

On the third day of India's new vaccine programme on June 23, nearly 65 lakh doses were administered. Of these, 40 percent doses were given to citizens in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The three-day average of daily inoculations now stands at 68.43 lakh while the total vaccine doses administered exceed 30 crore.

However, the northern state of Punjab currently has a case fatality ratio of 2.7 percent, which is the highest in the country and double the national average.

Doctors say lack of vaccine awareness and poor COVID-19 appropriate behaviour are the main reasons for the high number of cases and deaths in the state.

Network18 and Federal Bank's Initiative, Sanjeevani- a shot of life, are at the forefront of creating vaccine awareness. The initiative’s health partner Apollo 24*7 is carrying out vaccine drives in Punjab.