Sanjeevani: Creating COVID-19 vaccine awareness in Nashik

Network18 and Federal Bank's vaccine awareness campaign against COVID-19, Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life, is now in the district of Nashik in Maharashtra.

For 75 days, the Sanjeevani Ki Gaadi has been on the road travelling to remote villages in India and has covered over 5,000 kilometers.

Nashik is one of India’s holy cities and one of the four sacred places where the Kumbh mela takes place. India’s second-longest river, the Godavari, originates here and it is here where Hindus immerse ashes and pray for the dead. It is also home to Asia’s biggest onion market and produces 90 percent of India’s wines.

The campaign aimed at reducing vaccine hesitancy, build capacity of vaccine centres and ease the access to COVID vaccine for people in most difficult-to-reach localities is now being conducted in the holy city of Nashik.

