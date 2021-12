Mini

India has done exceedingly well with over a billion jabs already administered but we still have a long way to go in vaccinating entire population. While people are more aware today, there is still fear and hesitancy. Network18 and Federal Bank's vaccine awareness campaign, Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life, was in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, where the NGO Gravis and local health workers are working in tandem to create awareness.