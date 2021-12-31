0

  • Sanjeevani: COVID-19 lockdowns affected pregnant women; many children born with deformities

IST

Sanjeevani: COVID-19 lockdowns affected pregnant women; many children born with deformities

IST (Published)
Children in remote villages in the desert district of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan have often been affected by malnourishment and the pandemic has worsened the condition. The lockdown has considerably impacted health services, especially for pregnant women. The government doctors of the state say there has been a sharp rise in children being born with deformities.

Network18 and Federal Bank's vaccine awareness campaign, Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life, brings this ground report. Watch the accompanying video for more details.
