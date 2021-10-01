Sanjeevani Champion: Nashik’s Madhukar Shelar

India has been honouring those who have gone beyond the call of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nashik has been among those districts in Maharashtra, which had been seriously affected by COVID-19. During that period, social worker Madhukar Shelar ensured patients got food, water and even took care of hospitalisation bills.
Network18 and Federal Bank's COVID Vaccine Awareness Campaign, Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life, – an initiative to create vaccine awareness against COVID-19 travelled through Nashik and met Madhukar Shelar.
For having gone beyond the call of duty, Madhukar Shelar is ‘Sanjeevani Champion’.
Watch the accompanying video for more.