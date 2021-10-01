Sanjeevani Champion: Nashik’s Madhukar Shelar

Nashik has been among those districts in Maharashtra, which had been seriously affected by COVID-19. During that period, social worker Madhukar Shelar ensured patients got food, water and even took care of hospitalisation bills.

India has been honouring those who have gone beyond the call of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Network18 and Federal Bank's COVID Vaccine Awareness Campaign, Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life, – an initiative to create vaccine awareness against COVID-19 travelled through Nashik and met Madhukar Shelar.

For having gone beyond the call of duty, Madhukar Shelar is ‘Sanjeevani Champion’.

