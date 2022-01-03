Sanjeevani Champion: Himachal Pradesh’s Dr Manoj Verma

Himachal Pradesh’s remotest district Lahaul and Spiti is one of India’s coldest regions. In winters temperatures drop to -25 degrees centigrade. Even in these conditions, Dr Manoj Kumar Verma worked relentlessly, testing people against COVID-19 and vaccinating beneficiaries.

Network18 and Federal Bank’s Vaccine Awareness Campaign Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life – caught with the young doctor, for going beyond the call of duty. Dr Manoj Verma is our Sanjeevani Champion.

Watch accompanying video for more.