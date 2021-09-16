Sanjeevani Champion: Guntur’s Yashoda Devi

Network18 and Federal Bank's Vaccine Awareness Campaign Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life - an initiative to create vaccine awareness against COVID-19 travelled through Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, and met Yashoda Devi.

India has been honouring those who have gone beyond the call of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is a large-hearted health supervisor who donated nutritious food to coronavirus patients so that they can recover quickly. Yashoda Devi is our Sanjeevani champion.

Watch the accompanying video for more.