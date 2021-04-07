  • SENSEX
Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life: Network18 and Federal Bank's mega inoculation campaign

Updated : April 07, 2021 08:39 PM IST

It has been over a year since the pandemic struck the nation and altered lives across the world. Now we are in the grip of a second wave, but the difference is that - we are now armed with two vaccines.

Today on World Health Day, Network18 in partnership with Federal Bank has launched campaign 'Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life'. The mission is to raise awareness, to reach each and every citizen to highlight the importance of the vaccine, allay fears and end myths.

Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO of Federal Bank has a message to share on the purpose of the drive and how it will lead recovery ahead.

Watch the video for more.
