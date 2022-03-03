Russia-Ukraine war: Don't expect significant impact on supply, margin, says Aarti Industries

With geopolitical tensions escalating, commodity prices continue to climb. Rajendra Gogri, CMD at Aarti Industries shared his views on what this disruption could mean for the business.

He doesn’t see any impact on absolute EBITDA/kg because of this as he doesn’t see any demand contraction because of higher crude prices, he said.

Company’s exposure to Russia and Ukraine is very less – less than 0.3 percent - so he doesn’t see any impact on markets. Some material comes from Russia, which can be sourced from other places, so he doesn’t see any supply chain issue for the company, he said.

