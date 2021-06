VIDEOS

Updated : June 07, 2021 23:43:01 IST

The gap in digital divide between urban and rural India may have come as a blessing in disguise for those who live in urban areas.

People living in cities, emboldened with better internet connectivity are booking vaccine slots at centres in rural areas. So, where does that leave rural India? Archana Shukla gets a ground report from Jharkhand's Chaibasa district.