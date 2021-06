VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : June 29, 2021 22:12:11 IST

An RTI reply from central government dated of June 11 shows some differences in the vaccine orders placed by the government so far. The government, in an affidavit to the Supreme Court few days back revealed the timeline of orders placed with vaccine makers. The dates mentioned in the affidavit are different from the dates mentioned in the RTI reply. Ashmit Kumar highlights the key discrepancies between the RTI reply and Centre's affidavit before the Supreme Court.