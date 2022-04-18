Rise in COVID cases expected and not a concern: Dr Ashok Seth

New COVID cases across India have nearly doubled in a single day rising from 1,150 cases recorded on Sunday to nearly 2,200 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll has jumped from 4 deaths reported yesterday to 214 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

New COVID cases across India have nearly doubled in a single day rising from 1,150 cases recorded on Sunday to nearly 2,200 cases in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has jumped from 4 deaths reported yesterday to 214 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Among states and union territories, Delhi is seeing a steady rise in new cases in the last five days but no COVID death has been reported since a week.

Health experts say they are not seeing any significant surge in hospitalisation and hence there is no reason to panic. Doctor Anurag Agrawal of Ashoka University believes there's a direct correlation of the jump in COVID cases with the opening up of the economy. He also doesn't expect the XE variant to result in a major surge in India. He stated that there's no clinical evidence supporting the rumors of the new COVID variants being more serious.

To discuss the COVID situation in India, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman at FEHI and Dr Ambrish Mithal, Chairman of Endocrinology at Max Healthcare.

Watch video for more.