Rise in COVID-19 cases could impact non-COVID business: Manipal Hospital

Updated : March 22, 2021 03:59 PM IST

We have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases and it could impact our non-COVID business, said H Sudarshan Ballal, chairman of Manipal Hospitals, on Monday.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “Unfortunately, COVID has raised its ugly head again and the numbers are going up. To give a comparison, we had a peak of about 400-500 patients in our non-teaching hospitals and it had come down to about 60 or so.”

“However, it’s slowly creeping up now and we have about 175 patients with COVID and the numbers are going up and it’s certainly a cause for concern. In addition, we are also concerned that the rise in COVID-19 may also affect non-COVID care in the hospitals,” said Ballal.

Talking about business, he said, “We were almost back to our pre-COVID level of business as far as the non-COVID care is concerned and the hospitals were getting busy. So, we will have to wait and see. I am sure there will be some impact.”

