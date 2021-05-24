Rise in Black Fungus cases a concern; important to identify its source, says Dr Vishal Rao

VIDEOS

Updated : May 24, 2021 19:54:39 IST

It's the 8th straight day where daily COVID-19 cases in India have remained below the 3 lakh mark.

Active cases have fallen by over 84,000 in the last 24 hours while over 3 lakh patients have recovered.

The number of deaths during this period continues to remain above the 4,000 mark at 4,454.

The daily number of vaccine doses administered has fallen sharply to 9.43 lakhs from over 16 lakh the previous day. In fact, in Delhi all 400 vaccination sites for the 18 to 44-year age group have been closed according to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

However the centre has now decided to provide on-site registration on Cowin for the 18 to 44 age group. The rationale is that towards the end of the day, some doses may still be left unutilized in case some beneficiaries do not turn up. In such cases, on-site registration of a few beneficiaries may be necessary to minimize vaccine wastage.

Meanwhile Black Fungus continues to be declared an epidemic in various states with the Jammu & Kashmir administration being the latest to make the declaration.

In fact Karnataka has setup a team to probe why only India is seeing Black Fungus cases.

To discuss this, Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr. Purvez Grant, Chief Cardiologist & Chairman of Cardiovascular Services at Ruby Hall Clinic; Dr. Vishal Rao, Dean of Centre for Academic Research at HCG Cancer Centre, Member of Karnataka COVID Task Force and Dr. S Swaminathan, Director of Infectious Diseases at Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai.