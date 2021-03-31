  • SENSEX
Rewind FY21: How Pharma sector performed in pandemic-hit year

Updated : March 31, 2021 04:34 PM IST

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought into focus India's strong drug and vaccine manufacturing capabilities.

It soon became clear that Indian manufacturers, led by Serum Institute (which makes half of all vaccines in the world), will play a major role in combating the pandemic, not just in India but also globally.

The origin of the pandemic in China also shaped India's pharma sector. With global manufacturers moving facilities from China using the plus one strategy, API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) businesses of companies like Divi's Lab, Glenmark benefitted.

