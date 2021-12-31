Rewind 2021: COVID-19 dominated the year

It has been a tough year for India. The second wave of infections in the summer devastated large parts of the country. The vaccination drive was sluggish, to begin with, but finally got going in the second half of the year. Archana Shukla gives a recap of the year of the pandemic.

