Restricted exports from US for vaccine raw materials causing issue, says Mohandas Pai

Updated : April 20, 2021 10:41 AM IST

Restricted exports from the US for vaccine raw materials is causing an issue, said TV Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital, on Tuesday.

Amid a rapid surge in coronavirus infections, the government has expanded the vaccination drive. Every person above the age of 18 years will be eligible to be vaccinated from May 1. The government said that people above 45 years of age, health workers, and comorbidity will be the central government’s responsibility, but for the rest, the private sector and the state governments are expected to come forward.

The government also said that vaccine manufacturers can supply 50 percent of their monthly doses to the government and will be free to supply the remaining 50 percent doses to state governments and in the open market.

Speaking with CNBC-TV18, Pai said, “I do not think money is the problem. The bigger problem is because the United States has banned the export of certain vital components under their emergency ward act, whether US President Biden is going to open up because that is holding up expansion of production.”

Most of the private sector will step up to vaccinate employees, Pai said.

“The state governments will step in because both the state and the Centre get about Rs 3 lakh crore of revenue per month and most of the private sector will step up to vaccinate their employees because they want them to be safe,” said Pai.

