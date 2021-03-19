Re-infection rate is low; nothing to worry about, says ICMR’s Jayaprakash Muliyil

VIDEOS

Updated : March 19, 2021 07:10 PM IST

The re-infection rate is low and there is nothing to worry about now, said Jayaprakash Muliyil, Epidemiologist, Scientific Advisory Committee of National Institute of Epidemiology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Friday.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “Re-infection by and large in COVID infection has been low. This is like measles, you get it once. It seems to be very protective; not as good as measles but almost as good as measles. So when you find a new variant coming up, your anxiety is does he recognize the old virus and the immunity produced by the old virus and if it does, we do not worry. I think as of now we have nothing to worry about but that doesn’t mean I can give a guarantee forever. If something emerges – bad luck but the gut feeling is it will not happen for a decade.”

“The vaccine induces immunity within about 3 weeks after getting the shot and after the second shot, two more weeks and you should be safe. However, the question is - safe against what? It’s not an infection but (safe) against disease. We do not have a 100 percent protective vaccine but when it is said it’s 80 percent protective it means that there will be an 80 percent reduction of disease among vaccinated as compared to unvaccinated,” Muliyil added.

He said that this is not a new wave but a ripple while going down. However, one needs to worry only when there is a new strain.

