RBI's liquidity injection for healthcare: Industry voices discuss debt reduction and investments

Updated : May 06, 2021 02:58:39 IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor yesterday, May 5, classified COVID-critical manufacturing and services as a priority sector and offered banks incentives if they extend credit to any company that is a COVID warrior.

If banks built a COVID loan book, to that extent they will be able to put money in the reverse repo window and earn 40 bps more. In the reverse repo window, they get 3.35 and now they can get 3.75.

Additionally, loans to COVID related companies, hospitals, diagnostics etc., will be treated as priority sectors.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO of Fortis Healthcare and Suneeta Reddy, managing director (MD) of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises weighed in on this.

“We would not link our capex plans to any kind of incentive. It has to be strong in itself and that is more important for us,” said Raghuvanshi.

“However, going forward we do not want to defer any of our capex commitments that we have for this year and the following years. Therefore, we will look forward to understanding this a little better. We have started early discussions with the banks to see whether we can get the advantage of it for the further lines of credit which we will be seeking during this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Reddy said, “We should use this opportunity even though we did a capital raise in January and we have a very healthy balance sheet at this time.”

“We have to pay down the older debt which is a bit more expensive, the average cost of debt at 7 percent and our ability to maintain a debt to equity ratio of 0.5. Therefore, keeping this in mind I believe that we will look at restructuring our debt,” she said.

