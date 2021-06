VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : June 22, 2021 22:01:45 IST

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has moved the Supreme Court against the allocation of 25 percent vaccine doses to private hospitals.

In his petition, Brittas says the move will create a "reservation for the rich and urban people". He also argues that the policy will benefit large hospitals and will leave behind smaller private hospitals with lesser bargaining power, reports Ashmit Kumar.