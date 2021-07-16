R3SET a holistic solution in the pain management space: Venus Remedies

VIDEOS

July 16, 2021

Venus Remedies enters the consumer healthcare business with the launch of R3SET. The company has decided to look at many areas post covid-19. To discuss the business outlook we are joined by Gurpreet Gill, Head of Consumer Healthcare Division of the company.

Gill said at the company they have been looking at the consumer healthcare segment with a lot of curiosity given our research capability and the history we have with natural products. “R3SET is a holistic solution in the pain management space,” he said.

Currently, when people are working from home due to pandemic are surrounding by lifetime issues and at the same time there is also lot of awareness that is been coming in that has been happening on wellness side.

“R3SET is absolutely natural, It is made of winter cream, essential oil and coupled with hardcore science in terms of nanotechnology being the new major drug delivery system that we are using for this product,” said Gill.

It is in the oil format, gel format, spray format, and even the tablets, specified Gill.