PM Modi announces new centralised COVID vaccine procurement policy; experts decode its impact

Updated : June 07, 2021 20:01:06 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, "Coronavirus pandemic is the deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years. The modern world has not seen such a pandemic."

He said that the vaccine supply in India will increase in the coming days, adding that seven companies are working on developing vaccines and three trials are underway.

He also announced a centralised vaccine drive, under which, all vaccines will be procured by the central government and given to states for free.

The Prime Minister added that private hospitals can continue to procure 25 percent of vaccines, but their service charge will be capped at Rs 150 per dose over fixed price of the vaccine.

To discuss this, Shereen Bhan spoke to Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group; TS Singh Deo, Health Minister of Chhattisgarh; Sanjiv Navangul, MD & CEO of Bharat Serums & Vaccines; Murali Neelakantan, Principal Lawyer Amicus and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon.