Plan is to make key intermediates for production and reduce dependence on China, says Morepen Lab

Updated : July 27, 2021 16:54:23 IST

Morepen Lab posted a good set of first-quarter earnings. Revenue and profits both jumped over 50 percent and year-on-year margins were also higher. Profit was up 57.2 percent at Rs 30.5 crore versus Rs 19.4 crore YoY and margins came in at 11.3 percent versus 10.3 percent YoY.

Throwing further light on the quarterly earnings and business outlook, going forward, Sushil Suri, Chairman & MD of the company, said they have plans to make all the key intermediates for production and be less dependent on China.

He said India is becoming an alternative to China. So, more and more customers are logging in every quarter and India is now naturally dependent less and less on China.

“We want to focus on setting up our own facilities for intermediates, which presently we are importing from China. It is a long haul and may take three to four years for us to become fully reliant or self-reliant but that's the whole game plan that we would like to make all the key intermediates on our own, particularly for our key raw materials.”

On API segment, he said, “Basically, API has been our core and we have been growing consistently for the past few years. Last year in spite of the COVID, the China disturbance, and logistic disturbance, we grew 44 percent now even on an increased base current year, current quarter we have grown at 17 percent. And this is despite the lockdown during half of April and almost full of May, 17 percent growth is very good.”

Furthermore, “If we go to the product file --particularly our loratadine, which is our core product, we have worked better in the loratadine that has grown 16 percent and montelukast, which is basically anti-asthmatic drug and during COVID time, it is one product, which has been respected very well and was in was in long demand. Even today it is in short supply rather because some of the raw materials for that are also in short supply and the prices have gone up. So montelukast is giving us good business,” said Suri.

Suri said in the new molecules the company has grown by 110 percent. He added that during COVID times as there was a lot of comorbidity issues, anybody who was diabetic, so the one was forced to take extra care and extra medicine, therefore, diabetic drugs are doing very well. Similarly, the allergy drug is also doing very well. “These are all related to I would say to COVID, post-COVID, pre-COVID because comorbidity, diabetic, cardiac, these are all related things. So that's where the main growth is coming,” he said.