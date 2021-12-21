Piramal Pharma to acquire 27.78% stake in Yapan Bio

Piramal Enterprises has been surging in trade. Its subsidiary Piramal Pharma announced to acquire a 27.78 percent stake in Yapan Bio Private Limited.

Piramal Enterprises has been surging in trade. Piramal Pharma limited which is a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, has acquired around 28 percent stake in Yapan Bio private limited with investment all cash of around Rs 102 crore.

Now, the company is in the CDMO business or the contract process development and manufacturing organisation and they actually provide process development scale-up and complaint good manufacturing practices of vaccines and also biologics and bio-therapeutics. So, that is the kind of products and that is the kind of processes that this particular company is into.

Company’s turnover in FY21 was around Rs 12.50 crore, so this acquisition actually values the company at around Rs 370 crore so, this acquisition actually turns out to be quite expensive at around 30 times price to sale.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.