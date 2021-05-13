  • SENSEX
Pharma industry seeks 20% hike in drug prices citing rising input costs

Updated : May 13, 2021 06:49:11 IST

The pharma industry has reached out to the government on concerns over the rising input costs for drugs, according to people in the know.

The industry has requested the government to allow it to increase the prices of formulations by 20 percent as a one-time measure.

Industry representative had an interaction with the chairperson of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) and requested for an across the board increase in prices by formulation by around 20 percent per annum.

Currently, the prices of drugs can be raised by around 10 percent per annum.

CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra get more details. Watch the video for more.
