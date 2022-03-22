Pfizer to share technology for COVID-19 antiviral drug, Paxlovid

Positive news for pharma sector, 19 Indian companies tie up with Medicines Patent Pool to manufacture Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral drug, Paxlovid.

Pharma giant Pfizer might not have shared their technology behind its popular mRNA COVID-19 vaccine but it has opened the doors to share the technology for the COVID-19 antiviral drug, Paxlovid.

Pfizer , in November of last year, entered into a voluntary licensing agreement with Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to share the technology for the drug.

MPP is a United Nations-backed Public Health Organisation founded in 2010. Its objective is to increase access, development of life-saving drugs such as HIV, TB, and Hepatitis C in low-to-middle income countries. When it comes to COVID-19, MPP has given a license to 27 companies to produce Molnupiravir, which is Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral drug in over 100 countries.

