Pfizer making COVID medicines for India, to be available immediately

Updated : May 03, 2021 04:10:05 IST

Pfizer’s global chairman and CEO have written to Pfizer India colleagues, stating that the company is making COVID-19 medicines valued at more than $70 million that will be available immediately in India.

The company said it is working closely with the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to get them (the medicines) where they are needed the most.

Talking about vaccines, they said that Pfizer’s vaccine is not registered in India, the company's application for the vaccine was submitted months ago and they are currently discussing an expedited approval pathway to make Pfizer BioNTech’s vaccine available in the country.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra to know more about the key takeaways from the letter addressed to Pfizer India colleagues from the global chairman and the CEO.