Patent waiver on COVID vaccine: Will prefer a bilateral pact between US & India, says Rajeshwari Hariharan

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : May 06, 2021 11:51:07 IST

US President Joe Biden has backed the plan to suspend COVID-19 vaccine patents. This would allow any pharmaceutical manufacturer in the world to make vaccines without fear of being sued for intellectual property (IP) infringement.

Rajeshwari Hariharan, Partner at Rajeshwari & Associates said that most of the patents are held by US companies and if there is an official announcement from the US government, then that will take care of the problems in India. However, she believes that the patent waiver should also be extended to drugs.

“The US embassy has announced that they will be waiving the patent rights. So if that comes as an official announcement – most of the patents are held by US companies and so if the US companies do not press on their patent rights in India, then that by itself will take care of the problems here. So all the vaccines which are being manufactured will then be opened to all other companies and every company can make it,” she told CNBC-TV18.

According to Hariharan, a bilateral document executed between India and the US would be preferred. She said that the US government should formally communicate to US companies to waive IP Rights in India.

“I would prefer that the US government actually gives an agreement or some kind of a document to the Indian government and there is some kind of a bilateral document which is executed so that it is binding on the two nations. Subsequently, the US government should also send out a similar signal to all its companies who are enforcing their rights in India that they should not press on their rights at least during the term of the pandemic,” she said.