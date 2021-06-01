Optimistic that India will get back to double-digit growth post pandemic, says Deloitte's Punit Renjen

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : June 01, 2021 22:41:07 IST

The Haryana government in collaboration with Deloitte has launched a COVID-19 home care services project called 'Sanjeevani Pariyojana.'

The project, which claims to be the most ambitious initiative to shift the burden of care from hospitals to homes and it aims to treat patients with mild to moderate symptoms. This is done by a team of doctors and nurses through a centralised command centre.

The project has been designed by Deloitte and is led directly by global CEO Punit Renjen.

While the project has been launched in the city of Karnal, a statewide rollout will follow in the next few weeks. Deloitte has also been working to address issues around oxygen and other medical supplies. Quoting his experience in the United States, CEO Punit Renjen said that India must be prepared for multiple waves. The company is in fact directly supporting the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in its work with the government of India.

