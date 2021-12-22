Omicron: UK Health Security Agency to publish real-world data before Dec 25

Politico news report is talking about a new real-world study about the omicron variant and the impact it will have.

As the world battles the Omicron variant, a new study offers some glimmer of hope. Politico news report is talking about a new real-world study about the omicron variant and the impact it will have. This is a real-world study, seeing the impact of how this variant works on people and it is not a study that is done in the lab.

The Politico report, says that after studying the omicron virus cases, the UK Health Security Agency is due to publish its early real-world data before Christmas in the next couple of days. It will offer a mixed outlook with both positives and negatives. Politico report says in the early data those who become sick are less likely to become severely ill than those who got the Delta variant of COVID.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.