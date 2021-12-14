Omicron threat: Extreme relaxations worrying, says Dr Anurag Agarwal

The confirmed count of Omicron infections in India has crossed 50 with new cases in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi. Dr Anurag Agrawal, Director of CSIR Institute of Genomics said that extreme relaxations are worrying and India needs to maintain great caution with Omicron variant.

The confirmed count of Omicron infections in India has crossed 50 with new cases in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi. So far, 8 states and union territories have confirmed cases of Omicron.

Latest Oxford study that is yet to be peer reviewed, has showed that two doses of Pfizer and Astrazeneca vaccines generate lower antibodies against Omicron variant as compared to other variants. The research paper noted that some vaccine recipients failed to neutralize Omicron virus at all.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Dr Anurag Agrawal, Director of CSIR Institute of Genomics said that extreme relaxations are worrying and India needs to maintain great caution with Omicron variant.

He said evidence shows that three doses of Astrazeneca gives an increased efficacy. He added that elderly and healthcare workers should be considered for a booster dose.

Watch video for more.