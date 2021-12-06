Omicron threat: Children, unvaccinated people more susceptible when cases rise, says WHO chief scientist

The Omicron coronavirus variant has spread to more than 40 countries and this includes India as well as America where nearly one third of states have reported Omicron cases. South Africa where the variant was first detected continues to see a rise in daily infections which crossed 10,000. South African President has said that the Omicron variant appeared to be dominating new cases in most of the country's 9 provinces.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that early data suggests that the strain is more contagious than the delta variant.

India has reported more than 20 Omicron cases across 5 states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The Maharashtra COVID Task Force is meeting with the chief minister to discuss if more restrictions are required.

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation.

