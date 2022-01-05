Omicron scare: Fully vaccinated people much safer compared to unvaccinated, says Dr Sangita Reddy

India added over 58,000 new COVID cases in 24 hours, rising over 35 percent in one day. The overall positivity rate has crossed 4 percent after nearly 7 months.

India added over 58,000 new COVID cases in 24 hours, rising over 35 percent in one day. The overall positivity rate has crossed 4 percent after nearly 7 months. Maharashtra reported the highest number with over 18,400 new cases followed by West Bengal, Delhi and Kerala.

India's cumulative vaccination tally has crossed 148 crore doses with daily inoculations surpassing the one crore mark for the second straight day. The pace of vaccination has increased after the government expanded its vaccination drive for all 15 to 17 year olds.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint MD of Apollo Hospitals said Omicron is a much milder version of COVID. She added that fully vaccinated people are much safer compared to unvaccinated.

Apollo Hospital has opened up 250 centres for vaccination and has adequate stock of vaccines, she said.

